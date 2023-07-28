Makenzie McDaniel says Emporia State was home

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best players in the state won’t be going to far.

Silver Lake’s Makenzie McDaniel committed to the Hornets on July 18 for the Class of 2024. McDaniel put up big numbers for the Eagles last season, averaging a near double-double, 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

She was a Sports in Kansas Player of Year finalist, a KBCA, KSHSAA Covered, Wichita Eagle and Sports in Kansas All-State 1st team selection.

McDaniel also plays softball for the Eagles but she knew when she got the call from head coach Brian Ostermann, she knew it felt right.

”I really liked Emporia from the get go,” McDaniel said. “I was there for the elite camp and team camp and right off the bat I could just feel the energy and it’s a great atmosphere. I love all the coaches and it just felt like somewhere I can see myself playing for the next four years. I just wanted to feel like I has a place to go and not have to worry about finding a place and I have one and I can focus on enjoying the little moments with my friends. Our team has such a sisterhood like atmosphere and I’m just looking for that in a college and I think they have that in Emporia.”

Current players on the roster have eluded to they would run through a brick wall for “Coach O” and McDaniel is no different.

”I just really liked Coach O from the get go. He has a lot of experience and he knows the game and I’m able to trust him with being able to help me improve my game. He was just very energetic and he’s such a fun person to be around. Coaches are very important. They’re the person you’re going to see every day, the person you’re going to play for and someone you’re going to want to trust and I just really feel like I can trust him,” McDaniel said.

She told 13 Sports she’s very close with her two younger sisters and this is a perfect example to pave the way for them to know that they too can pursue their dreams.

One thing McDaniel is working on is her three point jump shot to expand her game to help draw less double teams. She says she’s become more consistent with that and excited to display that for her senior season.

And, that one final goal she has before she leaves Silver Lake, is that state championship.

