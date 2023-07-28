Large number of police units respond to report of incident in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large number of police officers responded to a report of a possible incident early Friday in southeast Topeka.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue on a report of a possible disturbance at that location.

However, police officials told 13 NEWS that responding officers investigating the report found that no such incident had occurred.

As they were investigating the report, more than a dozen police units -- including an armored response vehicle -- were on the scene.

Police blocked the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue for more than an hour while units were on the scene.

After determining there had been no disturbance at the location, police began clearing the scene around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and police said no one was taken to the hospital.

The Topeka Fire Department also was on the scene to provide assistance.

