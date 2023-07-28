Large number of police units respond to report of incident in southeast Topeka

Officers had 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue blocked for more than an hour early Friday
A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday in the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue in southeast Topeka. Officers found no such incident had occurred.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large number of police officers responded to a report of a possible incident early Friday in southeast Topeka.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue on a report of a possible disturbance at that location.

However, police officials told 13 NEWS that responding officers investigating the report found that no such incident had occurred.

As they were investigating the report, more than a dozen police units -- including an armored response vehicle -- were on the scene.

Police blocked the 2900 block of S.E. Indiana Avenue for more than an hour while units were on the scene.

After determining there had been no disturbance at the location, police began clearing the scene around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported and police said no one was taken to the hospital.

The Topeka Fire Department also was on the scene to provide assistance.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Topeka man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in crash that occurred after a ladder fell...
Topeka man seriously injured in crash after ladder falls off van on I-70 in Douglas County

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Crews respond to overnight fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Crews respond to overnight fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Very hot today