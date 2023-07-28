Kansas picks up 2025 QB recruit

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold speaks at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days...
Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold speaks at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks locked up their first recruit for 2025.

David McComb stands at 6′3 from Edmond, Oklahoma. KU offered McComb back in May. According to JayhawkSlant, he visited campus on Thursday and committed shortly thereafter.

McComb threw for 1488 yards and piled up 310 rushing yards last year.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars

Latest News

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Silver Lake senior Makenzie McDaniel
Makenzie McDaniel says Emporia State was home
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the...
Toney shares update following knee surgery
K-State commit Dre Delort
Dre Delort excited to play for hometown team