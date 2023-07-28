Kansas picks up 2025 QB recruit

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks locked up their first recruit for 2025.

David McComb stands at 6′3 from Edmond, Oklahoma. KU offered McComb back in May. According to JayhawkSlant, he visited campus on Thursday and committed shortly thereafter.

David McComb (@David_McComb8) was ready to commit after his visit to KU in June.



But it was important his mom got to visit campus. After that it was a formality. The first 2025 commit talks about his decision. #kufballhttps://t.co/cirTmxOflU — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) July 27, 2023

McComb threw for 1488 yards and piled up 310 rushing yards last year.

