Installation begins for new art sculpture in NOTO

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The installation process for a new art sculpture began Friday.

Crews began installing a new unique kinetic art project known as Serenity on the edge of Redbud Park.

The sculpture is the brainchild of NOTO founding co-chair John Hunter and will use the sunlight and color to give visitors a larger-than-life kinetic experience.

John and his wife Lynette say the sculpture is dedicated to those who helped to transform this historic part of Topeka into what we now know as NOTO.

You can learn more about the sculpture and the project next Thursday on the August 3 edition of Eye on Northeast Kansas.

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks...
KDHE and KDWP announce nine active blue-green algae advisories
