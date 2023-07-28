As heat wave continues, local ranchers look to take extra care of cattle

Cattle
Cattle(Source: USDA)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the heat wave continues to stretch through Kansas, local farmers and ranchers are taking extra care of their livestock.

“Heat, just like humans, affects [cattle],” Scarlett Hagins, Vice President of Communications at the Kansas Livestock Association, said. “They get hot just like we do.”

13 NEWS spoke with local rancher Barb Downey, owner and co-manager of Downey Ranch in Wabaunsee. Downey says taking care of her cattle is her number one job.

“Those cattle are my responsibility,” Downey said. “It is my job at the end of the day to make sure they are taken very well care of and we as farmers and ranchers take that responsibility seriously.”

Downey compared taking care of cattle as very similar to taking care of humans in the heat. “[They need] access to good, clean, fresh drinking water. That is essential,” Downey said. “Then, we make sure they have a place to shade up. If they get out of the sun, that really helps them. We make sure there is no impediment to the winds and the breeze so that can cool them. Then, we just keep an eye on them.”

Hagins also weighed in on why it’s important for those not in the agriculture business to care about the importance of keeping cattle safe.

“People who aren’t in the agriculture business should care because that is where your food comes from and it’s how you feed your family,” Hagins said. “You get to go to the grocery store, but these folks in the agriculture business are providing that food. That’s why you should care about what’s going on in that industry.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
City of Topeka expected to complete storm debris collection in next two weeks
City of Topeka expected to complete storm debris collection in next two weeks
Tiger Shark is a friendly feline available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Tiger Shark is a friendly feline looking to beat the heat in a fur-ever home
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event
Update: Heartland Motorsports Park says farewell after this year’s NHRA event