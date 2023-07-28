As heat wave continues, local ranchers look to take extra care of cattle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the heat wave continues to stretch through Kansas, local farmers and ranchers are taking extra care of their livestock.

“Heat, just like humans, affects [cattle],” Scarlett Hagins, Vice President of Communications at the Kansas Livestock Association, said. “They get hot just like we do.”

13 NEWS spoke with local rancher Barb Downey, owner and co-manager of Downey Ranch in Wabaunsee. Downey says taking care of her cattle is her number one job.

“Those cattle are my responsibility,” Downey said. “It is my job at the end of the day to make sure they are taken very well care of and we as farmers and ranchers take that responsibility seriously.”

Downey compared taking care of cattle as very similar to taking care of humans in the heat. “[They need] access to good, clean, fresh drinking water. That is essential,” Downey said. “Then, we make sure they have a place to shade up. If they get out of the sun, that really helps them. We make sure there is no impediment to the winds and the breeze so that can cool them. Then, we just keep an eye on them.”

Hagins also weighed in on why it’s important for those not in the agriculture business to care about the importance of keeping cattle safe.

“People who aren’t in the agriculture business should care because that is where your food comes from and it’s how you feed your family,” Hagins said. “You get to go to the grocery store, but these folks in the agriculture business are providing that food. That’s why you should care about what’s going on in that industry.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.