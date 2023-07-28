Greyhound passengers were stuck in the heat hoping for a bus to arrive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Passengers had no luck getting in touch with Greyhounds National Service Line on Friday.

Due to some mechanical issues causing a bus to breakdown on Thursday, one passenger said he missed a job opportunity and now does not have the money to get back home.

Disabled passenger, Chasity Dean, said her trip has been delayed twelve hours.

“It’s going to be really hot and I have to sit out here and they don’t even have the doors open here for us to go inside and sit,” exclaimed Dean. “Greyhound bus, they ain’t really giving us the right answers, so that’s making me frustrated.”

Busses arrive and depart from the small Greyhound office at Sixth and Quincy. There was no one there to assist any of the passengers.

David Johnson and his family were trying to get to Texas, and they did finally get on a bus. They were worried if they would make it in time to see a sick family member.

“The problem to me is two other busses have already come by,” said David. “I don’t know what their destination was, but somebody could’ve stopped and told us some information.”

Teon Johnson said that every time anyone called Greyhound’s representatives they were met with disrespect and unanswered questions.

“Every patron out here was calling greyhound bus. We’re calling them and were talking to the people that are represented by Greyhound. Greyhounds representatives are all being rude and not informative,” said Teon. “They’re hanging up when we ask for a supervisor and they put us on hold and then the phone clicks over.”

13 NEWS reached out to the Topeka Rescue Mission and they are helping some of the passengers who found themselves in Topeka longer than anticipated.

13 NEWS also reached out to Greyhound for more information, but have not heard back.

