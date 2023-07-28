Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office locate items with THC at Space Out Smoke and Vape

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Sheriff’s Office located items with THC at Space Out Smoke and Vape in Junction City, Kan.

Officials with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2 p.m. on July 27, deputies executed a search warrant at Space Out Smoke and Vape located at 433 East Chestnut in Junction City, Kan., in reference to an investigation into the distribution of controlled substance.

Upon execution of the warrant, Geary County Sheriff’s Office officials indicated deputies seized about 1,450 items containing the controlled substance THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, and about 1,200 items of drug paraphernalia specific to the possession and/or consumption of illegal substance.

Officials with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office noted that some of the items seized were packaged similarly to legitimate candy items and had a high concentration of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol.

Officials with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office encourage parents to be aware of what their children and young adults are consuming as these items could cause serious health issues.

Officials with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office noted the case is still under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

