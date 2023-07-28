Friday forecast: Extreme heat today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a very hot day with a high likelihood of most if not all of northeast KS reaching the triple digits due to mostly sunny skies. Heat indices 105-110 for most spots this afternoon. The good news is a frontal boundary pushes through this weekend leading to cooler weather and chances for rain.

Taking Action:

With temperatures dangerously hot again today please stay safe and limit outdoor exposure. Stay hydrated and keep your pets in mind as well. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes).

As rain chances are possible tonight through Sunday night, most of the rain will occur at night but will have to monitor evening chances and rain that may linger into the morning as well. Sunday has a higher possibility of rain that could linger a little longer in the morning compared to possible Saturday morning rain so be aware of that for any early outdoor plans.



As a frontal boundary will impact our temperatures and rain chances this weekend, it does slowly start to shift back north as temperatures heat back up through the first half of next work week. Models aren’t as hot as they were yesterday so while the long range is still subject to change but high confidence does exist on a gradual warming trend through mid-week before cooling back down.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (Record is 106 from 1980) (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs range from 100-108. Winds SW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph. While most spots will have a heat index 105-110, can’t rule out a few spots with a heat index up to 113.

Tonight: Slight chance for a few showers/storms. Lows in the low 70s north with mid-upper 70s for most spots. Winds S/NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early and possibly a few lingering showers or even a storm otherwise most of the day will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will range from low 90s in extreme northeast KS with most spots in the mid 90s to around 100°. Winds SW/NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: With another chance of storms Saturday night will monitor the storm chance lingering a bit longer into Sunday morning or at the very least more clouds lingering. This will lead to a cooler day and highs that could range from upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Will monitor another chance for storms Sunday night with mainly dry conditions Monday. There does remain differences in the long range models on how much cloud cover there will be for much of next week. That will also impact how hot it will get.

Hail/wind risk with storms Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours (SPC/WIBW)

