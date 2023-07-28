Former Topeka mayor passes away

Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Topeka mayor has passed away.

The City of Topeka has confirmed that former mayor Doug Wright has died. Topeka Police officers responded to a report of a deceased individual around 4:30 p.m. The deceased was later identified as Wright. They believe Wright, who was 75, died of natural causes.

The city extended its condolences to Wright’s loved ones. He led the city from 1983 to 1989, two decades after his father Chuck Wright served as mayor.

He also worked as an attorney and ran for Congress.

