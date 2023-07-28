Flint Hills Discovery Center hires volunteer coordinator to strengthen program

Officials with the Flint Hills Discovery Center said they hired Adam Hodge as the Volunteer Coordinator.(Flint Hills Discovery Center)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Flint Hills Discovery Center hired a part-time volunteer coordinator who will help strengthen the Volunteer program.

Officials with the Flint Hills Discovery Center said they hired Adam Hodge as the Volunteer Coordinator. Hodge will be responsible for the ongoing recruitment, training and management of the Flint Hills Discovery Center volunteers and the volunteer program.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials indicated volunteer training includes information about the Discovery Center, such as permanent and temporary exhibits, educational programs and events, the Flint Hills ecological region and local sites of interest like the Konza Prairie. Volunteers also have the benefit of meeting guests from the area and around the world.

“I am excited to welcome Adam Hodge onto the FHDC team as the new Volunteer Coordinator,” says Sally Dreher, Curator of Education. “With his experience in education, background in helping others, passion for history, and eagerness to discover more about the Flint Hills, Adam is a fantastic fit for our team!

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials said volunteers assist in all aspects of the Flint Hills Discovery Center including serving as greeters, interpreters, tour guides, exhibit installers, animal care specialists and gift shop assistants. Volunteers work during normal open hours as well as for special events and education programs throughout the year.

Flint Hills Discovery Center officials noted in his position, Hodge says he is excited for the opportunity to work with people who are passionate about the past, present and future of the Flint Hills region.

“I hope to help cultivate a growing volunteer program that people are excited to join. I’m interested in exploring collaborative efforts with local partners to build upon the core that is already in place to ensure a robust volunteer program that strongly supports the FHDC as it moves forward.”

Officials with the Flint Hills Discovery Center noted Hodge was raised in Orwell, Ohio. He has a BA in History from Thiel College (PA), MA in History from Kent State University (OH), and a PhD (also in History) from the University of Nebraska. He was a history professor at Lourdes University in Northwest Ohio for 10 years. In addition to teaching, he published scholarship on Western history, with some focusing on the Great Plains and chaired the Department of History for several years. Hodge loves being outdoors and is an avid fly fisherman. He and his wife have one daughter.

