Emporia State hires new director of tennis

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Director of Athletics David Spafford has made several new hires since coming on board and he makes another.

John Blackburn will be the director of tennis and head men’s coach for the Hornets.

Blackburn just finished his eighth season as the head coach at NCAA Division III Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. He has gone 117-58 overall with a 54-4 record in conference play. The Monarchs have won three regular season conference championships, two conference tournament championships and made two NCAA Tournament appearances under his leadership. He was named the USA South Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year following the 2017 campaign. This past season MU went 13-6 with an 8-1 mark in conference play as they advanced to the USA South Tournament Championship.

He coached a total of 34 all-conference players at MU, including 16 first-team selections.

“My family and I are beyond excited about coming to Emporia State!” said Blackburn per a release. “I was thrilled to feel the passion for tennis excellence that’s here from the Emporia State administration, tennis alumni, and staff I’ve met, along with having one of the best tennis facilities in all of NCAA II in the Kossover Family Tennis Complex.”

Blackburn as had other coaching stints at Eastern Illinois, Coker, Palm Beach Atlantic and Oklahoma State. He was named the OVC Coach of the Year at EIU and is the winningest coach in women’s history and fourth in men’s history. At Coker, he led the men to the best conference finish in school history.

An introductory press conference will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kossover Family Tennis Complex.

