Emergency crews respond to possible injury crash in Jefferson County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash Friday morning in Jefferson County.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:07 a.m. on US-24 highway near Phillips Road. The location was about a mile east of Williamstown.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle ended up in the ditch.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

