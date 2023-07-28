Emergency crews respond to possible injury crash in Jefferson County

Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash early Friday east of Williamstown in Jefferson County.(Source: MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a possible injury crash Friday morning in Jefferson County.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:07 a.m. on US-24 highway near Phillips Road. The location was about a mile east of Williamstown.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle ended up in the ditch.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

