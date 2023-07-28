Culvert replacement will close Topeka Road for a week

By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Beginning Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:00 a.m., Shawnee County Public Works will close SE Ratner Road for a culvert replacement.

Ratner Road will be closed between 7210 SE Ratner Road and 7430 SE Ratner Road.

With weather permitting, the road will be reopened Friday, August 4 at 3:00 p.m.

SNCO Public Works say a signed detour will not be provided.

However, barricades will be set at 77th and Ratner Road and 69th and Ratner Road along with the site of the tube replacements. The address of 7219 Ratner Road can be accessed from 69th and Ratner Road, and the address of 7430 Ratner Road can be accessed from 77th and Ratner Road.

