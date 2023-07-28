Crews respond to overnight fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fire late Thursday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.
The blaze was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of N.E. Sumner.
Units remained on the scene as of 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
