Crews respond to overnight fire in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a fire late Thursday in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

The blaze was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of N.E. Sumner.

Units remained on the scene as of 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

