The Community of Manhattan got to shop for furniture for free

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - This year’s Furniture Amnesty Day (FAD) took place today at City Park in Manhattan.

FAD was a free community event that gave people the opportunity to donate or pick up used furniture at no cost. Anyone could participate and there were no income requirements or forms to fill out to choose from the donated items. Registration for furniture shopping began at 8 a.m. in City Park as free shopping was scheduled in 15-minute time slots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FAD participants could take home up to 5 furniture items at no cost. Furniture continued to be gathered and dropped off throughout the day, so there was always a fresh selection of goods available. Acceptable donations included sofas, couches, desks, recliners, dressers, headboards, chairs, and tables.

”It means a lot to a lot of people for many different reasons number one it can get furniture off the side of the street and out of the dumpster and out of the landfill reduce waste here in the community and it also helps people get furniture that they wouldn’t have had a chance to get originally its a good example of reducing, reusing, and recycling.” said Campbell McNorton, student coordinator of HandsOn K-State.

Any furniture left unclaimed was open to the general public without registration and the remaining pieces were hauled away by staff and volunteers.

HandsOn K-State organized the volunteer effort this year. Manhattan’s Annual Furniture Amnesty Day was hosted by the City of Manhattan, the Staley School of Leadership Studies at K-State, HandsOn K-State, and Konza United Way.

