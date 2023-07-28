City of Topeka expected to complete storm debris collection in next two weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is expected to complete storm debris collection in the next two weeks.

The City of Topeka officials said that at the end of business on Friday, July 28, the City of Topeka will release its contractors following two full weeks of vegetative storm debris clean-up.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, city crews and contractors on Friday are expected to finish their pass throughout the city with many areas having already received a second pass. To date, nearly 30,000 cubic yards by volume of vegetative debris have been collected.

The City of Topeka officials indicated during the week of Monday, July 31, city crews will be pciking up any remaining debris. The city’s storm debris removal efforts are expected to conclude within the next two weeks.

The City of Topeka officials said City residents who still have debris on their curbs are asked to please call the city’s Customer Service Center at 785-368-3111 and request to speak to a Customer Service Representative (Press option 0). Customer service representatives will be inputting information into an internal tracking system in order to ensure all storm debris is picked up.

Officials with the City of Topeka noted the City would like to thank its residents for their patience during this process. The City extends its appreciation to the contractors who assisted with these efforts.

