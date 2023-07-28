City of Manhattan, Riley County officials share heat safety tips

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Manhattan and Riley County officials are sharing heat safety tips as excessive heat persists.

City of Manhattan officials said an excessive heat warning remains in effect for the Manhattan area until 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

As summer temperatures rise, the risk of heat-related health problems increases. The City of Manhattan and Riley County remind residents take these prevautions to ensure you and your neighbors are able to experience the summer weather safely.

NEVER leave children or pets alone in hot vehicles! Heat can rise quickly in a car — as much as 20 degrees in just 10 minutes! If you see a child or pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately.

Check on family members and neighbors, especially those who are older, to be sure they are keeping cool.

If you have to be outside, wear light, loose-fitting clothing; drink plenty of water to stay hydrated; and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Learn more here

Avoid high-energy activities.

Stay indoors in an air-conditioned area as much as possible.

Check on pets, bring them inside and provide them with plenty of cool water.

Additional tips are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

City of Manhattan officials indicated cooling locations are open to the public.

The following Manhattan locations are air-conditioned facilities where people can get away from the heat. Hour of operations may vary.

Anthony Recreation Center

2415 Browning Avenue

(785) 340-3347

8 AM-8 PM Monday – Thursday

8 AM-6 PM Friday

9 AM-4 PM Saturday

Noon-4 PM Sunday

Be Able Community Center

431 S. 5th Street

(785) 775-1205

8 AM-4 PM Monday – Friday

10 AM-1 PM Saturday

Closed Sunday

Douglass Activity Center

925 Yuma Street

(785) 587-2773

8 AM-8 PM Monday – Thursday

8 AM-6 PM Friday

9 AM-4 PM Saturday

Noon-4 PM Sunday

Eisenhower Recreation Center

2850 Kirkwood Drive

(785) 340-3349

8 AM-8 PM Monday – Thursday

8 AM-6 PM Friday

9 AM-4 PM Saturday

Noon-4 PM Sunday

Flint Hills Discovery Center

315 S. 3rd Street

(785) 587-2726

10 AM-5 PM Tuesday – Saturday

Noon-5 PM Sunday

Closed Monday

Manhattan City Hall Lobby

1101 Poyntz Avenue

(785) 587-2480

8 AM-5 PM Monday – Friday

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Manhattan Public Library

629 Poyntz Avenue

(785) 776-4741

9 AM-9 PM Monday – Thursday

9 AM-8 PM Friday

9 AM-6 PM Saturday

1 PM-6 PM Sunday

Manhattan Senior Center

301 N. 4th Street

(785) 537-4040

8 AM-4 PM Monday – Friday

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Manhattan Town Center

100 Manhattan Town Center

(785) 539-3500

10 AM-8 PM Monday – Saturday

Noon-6 PM Sunday

Riley County Historical Museum

2309 Claflin Road

(785) 565-6490

8:30 AM-5 PM Tuesday – Friday

2 PM-5 PM Saturday – Sunday

Closed Monday

The Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Inc. (MESI), located at 416 S. 4th St., is the only organization that can provide shelter overnight. MESI occupancy limits as well as eligibility for guests apply.

Contact the City Manager’s Office at (785) 587-2404 if you have questions about this information.

