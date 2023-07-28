Chiefs fans show up in big numbers at training camp despite heat

ST. JOSEPH, MO. (WIBW) - Chiefs Kingdom couldn’t be scared away by the heat on day five of training camp in St. Joe on Friday.

“I don’t know how many other teams would have fans that would sit out in this heat. But Chiefs Kingdom is cool,” said Sara Lungren Walkup, a fan in attendance and Wichita State Hall of Famer.

The heat index was 95 degrees by the end of the session.

“It’s something new, but I got to get used to it,” said young fan Levi Browning.

Fans traveled from all over to watch the Super Bowl champs in action.

“Oh this ain’t nothing. It’s just a little sweat. I’m from Houston, it was 101 when we left so. It’s about 92, 94 out here so it’s pretty good, pretty cool if you ask me,” said fan Stanley Burton.

The last time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, fans weren’t allowed at the following training camp due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So they’re making sure to make the most of it this time around.

“It’s cool to see how they focus on the next season, and put everything behind them,” said Browning.

“It’s cool to see what they do on a daily basis, and it’s cool to see how many people are coming out and supporting them,” added Walkup.

As expected, they had lots of love to give Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s the next best thing. I got him over Brady. Give him two more years, he’ll be better than Brady,” Burton said.

There were even some pleas to Chris Jones to finally make an appearance at camp.

“Jones, I hope he signs that extension,” Browning said.

All in all, Chiefs Kingdom pushes on in St. Joe no matter the heat.

