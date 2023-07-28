Back to School event includes car show, music, backpack giveaway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special event combines cars and classrooms.

Chris Ware with Warehouzz Management is coordinating the 785 Show Down car show and back to school drive. He shared details about the event on Eye on NE Kansas.

Chris says cars of all makes, models and years - from classics to modern - are invited to take part in the show. They’ll head for a cruise around Lake Shawnee once the event ends.

For the kids, he said a variety of activities will be offered. They’ve also collected donations of school supplies to fill more than 100 backpacks to give away to kids. They’ll also have vendors, food trucks, live music and DJs.

The event takes place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at SE 29th & California.

Car show entry is $25. You still can donate school supplies by calling 913-755-8552.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.