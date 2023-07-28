Back to School event includes car show, music, backpack giveaway

The 785 Show Down car show and back to school drive is 1-6pm Aug. 5.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special event combines cars and classrooms.

Chris Ware with Warehouzz Management is coordinating the 785 Show Down car show and back to school drive. He shared details about the event on Eye on NE Kansas.

Chris says cars of all makes, models and years - from classics to modern - are invited to take part in the show. They’ll head for a cruise around Lake Shawnee once the event ends.

For the kids, he said a variety of activities will be offered. They’ve also collected donations of school supplies to fill more than 100 backpacks to give away to kids. They’ll also have vendors, food trucks, live music and DJs.

The event takes place 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at SE 29th & California.

Car show entry is $25. You still can donate school supplies by calling 913-755-8552.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The Community of Manhattan had the opportunity to shop for free furniture
HandsOn K-State organized the volunteer effort this year.
The Community of Manhattan got to shop for furniture for free
Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer,...
Topeka man arrested for drugs following search warrant
Riley County officials said at around 9 a.m. on July 28, Riley County Fire District #1 (RCFD#1)...
Crews quickly contain brush fire SW of Tuttle Creek Dam