Appeals Court sides with Shawnee Co. in Heartland Park tax dispute

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The owners of Heartland Motorsports Park have the lost the latest round in their legal battle with Shawnee Co. over property values.

The Kansas Court of Appeals issued a ruling Friday, saying Shelby Development did not show evidence supporting its claims it was harmed by what Shelby claimed was an overvaluation of the racetrack property in South Topeka. Therefore, the Appeals Court stated the district court was correct in issuing summary judgment for the county.

“Shelby has never explained how it sustained a reduction in the value of its property, lost profitability of the premises, increased tax liabilities, decreased net income, or other damages caused by the County appraisers’ actions,” the court wrote in its 24-page ruling. “Shelby had the burden to present some specific evidence supporting its damage claims. It has simply failed to do so.”

Chris Payne, managing member of Shelby, filed the lawsuit in 2019. It claimed the County Appraiser’s Office had illegally and improperly conducted a valuation of the property. They claimed the county persuaded a third party to change the property’s valuation from $5.5 million to $10.4 million. Claims included negligence, fraud, conspiracy and breach of contract.

A Shawnee Co. District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit in April. Afterward, Payne stated if he could not successfully appeal the decision, the track’s future in Topeka was in doubt.

“Unfortunately, the wheels of justice turn slowly, and Shawnee County has succeeded in running Heartland Motorsports Park out of business before a potential trial can occur,” Payne said in a statement he issued in May. “Hundreds of local part-time and full-time men and women employed by Heartland, NHRA Nationals, and the Country Stampede will no longer have a job. The Community will not have several of the state’s largest events. Hundreds of thousands of spectators, fans, racers, crew, and vendors will no longer come to the City of Topeka of the State of Kansas to enjoy these events and support the local economies.”

13 NEWS reached out to Payne for comment on the Appeals Court ruling and is awaiting a response.

For their part, Shawnee Co. officials have said Payne neglected to follow established procedure for appealing property valuations.

In its Friday ruling, the Appeals Court agreed.

“There is an order to this system, and it begins with determinations of an administrative agency, the Board of Tax Appeals,” the court wrote. “When the plaintiff complains that the assessed valuation of its real property is too high, the plaintiff must exhaust administrative remedies before resorting to the courts.”

The Appeals Court did find some merit to Shelby’s complaints about not being told about an initial appraisal that was lower than the $10.4 million. However, the Appeals Court said it ultimately came back to the question of damages. Since Shelby later reached a settlement for a $7.5 million value, it could now show evidence of damages from the $10.4 million figure.

