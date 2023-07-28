Anheuser Busch donates substantial amount of water to Auburn Fire Department

Anheuser Busch donates over two thousand cans of water to the Auburn Fire Department as a way...
Anheuser Busch donates over two thousand cans of water to the Auburn Fire Department as a way to help the firefighters fight the heat.(Kyle Mathas)
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anheuser Busch donates over two thousand cans of water to the Auburn Fire Department as a way to help the firefighters fight the heat.

The donation comes amid a severe heat wave in northeast Kansas which has made it tough for firefighters who have immense amounts of gear that they need to haul around.

The Auburn Fire Department is grateful for the donation.

“As you know, firefighting is a hot endeavor. The bunker outfit we wear is about 60 pounds and really hot,” said Jay Lutes, Apparatus Operator for the Auburn Fire Department. “We just go through a tremendous amount of water when it’s hot so it’s a really valuable donation and it makes things so much better.”

Anheuser Busch says it is committed to helping communities during emergencies or disasters.

“It’s just a part of Anheuser Busch’s commitment to disaster relief in this country,” said Colton Strathman, Successor Manager of Anheuser Busch. “Every year they shut down brewing of beer to produce emergency drinking water for disasters or anything like that where we can help out communities across the country. It’s amazing to be a part of that.”

Anheuser says it will continue to help and prepare other communities around the country for disaster events, like heat waves.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of police officers investigated a report of a possible disturbance early Friday...
Woman arrested in swatting incident early Friday in southeast Topeka
Former Topeka Mayor Doug Wright, 1983
Former Topeka mayor passes away
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The Community of Manhattan had the opportunity to shop for free furniture
HandsOn K-State organized the volunteer effort this year.
The Community of Manhattan got to shop for furniture for free
Topeka Police Department officials indicated as a result of the investigation, Cary Sandmeyer,...
Topeka man arrested for drugs following search warrant
Riley County officials said at around 9 a.m. on July 28, Riley County Fire District #1 (RCFD#1)...
Crews quickly contain brush fire SW of Tuttle Creek Dam