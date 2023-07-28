Anheuser Busch donates substantial amount of water to Auburn Fire Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anheuser Busch donates over two thousand cans of water to the Auburn Fire Department as a way to help the firefighters fight the heat.

The donation comes amid a severe heat wave in northeast Kansas which has made it tough for firefighters who have immense amounts of gear that they need to haul around.

The Auburn Fire Department is grateful for the donation.

“As you know, firefighting is a hot endeavor. The bunker outfit we wear is about 60 pounds and really hot,” said Jay Lutes, Apparatus Operator for the Auburn Fire Department. “We just go through a tremendous amount of water when it’s hot so it’s a really valuable donation and it makes things so much better.”

Anheuser Busch says it is committed to helping communities during emergencies or disasters.

“It’s just a part of Anheuser Busch’s commitment to disaster relief in this country,” said Colton Strathman, Successor Manager of Anheuser Busch. “Every year they shut down brewing of beer to produce emergency drinking water for disasters or anything like that where we can help out communities across the country. It’s amazing to be a part of that.”

Anheuser says it will continue to help and prepare other communities around the country for disaster events, like heat waves.

