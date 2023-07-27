Woman hospitalized after her vehicle struck a power pole

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman sustained serious injuries after her vehicle struck a power pole.

Deputies and dispatchers were notified around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that had crashed near U.S. Highway 40 & E 767 Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office determined that the driver of a 2019 Kia Optima was eastbound and struck a power pole in the area.

As a result, the driver, a 59-year-old Topeka woman, was transported by ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

