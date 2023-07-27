Wednesday’s Child - Chloe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A future nurse is our Wednesday’s Child this week. Her name is Chloe, and she’s 15 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she needs a caregiver herself in the form of a loving, adoptive family.

This lovely young lady is Chloe. She has a bright smile and a sweet soul. Those traits will, no doubt, serve her well as she hopes to become a nurse someday.

Even though she’s a bit shy, she’s quick to check-in on people and make sure they’re doing okay. She also provides the best medicine of making them laugh.

When she’s not caring for others, Chloe takes care of herself by staying busy. She likes arts and crafts, singing and dancing, as well as going shopping at the mall.

She is kind, playful and fun, and would be a star in most any family. Chloe would really shine with folks who love and support her – and give her a safe and permanent place to “forever” call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

