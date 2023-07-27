Washburn University prepares for increased demand at food pantry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is preparing for increased demand at its food pantry following the end of a pandemic-era measure expanding SNAP to include college students.

A Public Health Emergency (PHE) issued during the pandemic gave college students two exemptions, qualifying many of them for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The PHE expired earlier this summer, putting some students at risk of becoming food-unstable.

Now, Washburn University’s Bods Feeding Bods food and commodity pantry is bracing for a potential influx of students in need.

Bods Feeding Bods provides food, necessities and some school supplies to students and employees of Washburn University and Washburn Technical Institute.

Earlier this year the Kansas Board of Regents gave Washburn and the other Regents’ schools one-time funding to buy food and other necessities for students.

“They didn’t want us to buy new capital equipment,” says Eric Grospitch, Vice President for Student Life at Washburn University. “They wanted the food and the products to go directly to the students to serve them. So it wasn’t buy a new refrigerator, it was buy food, buy beverages, make sure those students have the services they need.”

Dr. Jason Miller, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Associate Director of Washburn LinC, says first-generation students and non-traditional students face additional barriers to food stability.

“Washburn has so many first generation students, students that are perhaps historically underrepresented in university,” he says. “And so for those students, not only is it potentially harder to afford college and to succeed in college, but it’s also harder to ask for help. And so you know, services like the pantry and our outposts and free lunch program and free swipe program are really there to help meet that need that exists when financial aid doesn’t quite cover everything that students need to succeed.”

Jaylon Walker, Washburn student, says students and employees in need shouldn’t hesitate to utilize campus resources like the food and commodity pantry.

“I think it’s okay to ask for help, especially if it’s being offered to you,” he says. “You have to utilize all the opportunities that you can get, especially if it’s valuable, part of your resources. You can’t be very prideful.”

Washburn will conduct a census of food insecurity on campus this fall for the first time since 2014.

