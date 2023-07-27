Topeka Salvation Army to sponsor seventh annual ‘Back to School Bash’ next week

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students needing supplies for their return to school may wish to attend the seventh annual “Back to School Bash” next week.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave.

Students will receive a personal hygiene bag for the upcoming school year, thanks to donations from the Topeka community and Walmart.

The personal hygiene bag will include socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant. Silverbacks will be on site for those that need sports bras.

Other organizations taking part in the event will be the Shawnee County Health Department, which will provide immunizations; Sports Clips, which will provide haircuts; Papa Murphy’s, which will provide pizza; and Sam’s Club, which will provide fruit.

“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” said Maj.Tom McDowell, corps commander of the Topeka Salvation Army, “This is our seventh year for the Back-to-School Bash. And we want to continue to make a positive impact going forward.”

Topeka Public Schools will have classes beginning Tuesday, Aug. 8.

