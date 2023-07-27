Topeka man seriously injured in crash after ladder falls of van on I-70 in Douglas County

BIG SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured Wednesday morning in crash that occurred after a ladder fell off a van on Interstate 70 in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 along the Kansas Turnpike. The location was about 2 miles east of the turnpike’s Topeka Service Area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash long, a 2001 Ford Econoline van was traveling east in the right lane of I-70 when it lost its ladder that had been on the roof of the vehicle.

A 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan, which also was traveling in the right lane, then struck the ladder after attempting to avoid it. The Toyota then left the roadway to the right -- or south -- and traveled down a grassy slope before striking a rock embankment, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

The Econoline van, meanwhile, then traveled up a grassy hill, the patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, Tyson Martin, 60, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Martin was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Toyota, Tye Stigger, 20, of East Chicago, Ind., was reported to have possible minor injuries. The patrol said she wasn’t transported to the hospital.

Both Martin and Stigger were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the Econoline van, Ronald Bush, 68, of Denver, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bush, who was alone in the van, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.