Toney shares update following knee surgery

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs usher in another revamped wide receiver room for the 2023 season, they did so with the expectation of a step forward in production from Kadarius Toney.

The third-year wide receiver from Florida, who helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57 with a go-ahead touchdown and game-changing punt return, tweaked his knee during a special teams drill early in Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph and is back on the mend.

On Wednesday, Toney took to social media to share a personal update following surgery.

“Surgery Went Well….I’ll Be Bakk Like I Never Left ✌🏽” he captioned an Instagram post from a hospital bed.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told media members Tuesday that Toney had surgery to clean up loose cartilage in the knee.

“He wanted to get that thing taken care of,” Reid said of the procedure for Toney, who has yet to play a complete season in the NFL. As a rookie, he played in just six games for the New York Giants, and in 2022 he only played in nine games. “Part of his meniscus tore. He might have had a little something in there anyway, and it just caught a little bit more, so you take care of those things, get it knocked out.”

Reid said Toney will attempt to be available for Week 1 when the Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ll just have to see how the recovery goes with him,” Reid said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Ryan K. Rankin
Gun shot out of moving vehicle leads to man’s DUI arrest
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE
Teens arrested after Topeka traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

Latest News

K-State commit Dre Delort
Dre Delort excited to play for hometown team
Junction City linebacker Michael Boganowski (#11) against Wichita South
K-State legend helping recruit Junction City’s Michael Boganowski
Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics moving to new league
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
It’s official: Colorado returning to Big 12 in 2024