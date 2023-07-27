Thursday forecast: Still hot despite more clouds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite more clouds today and even a chance for a few rain showers it is still expected to be hot today with late afternoon sun. A frontal boundary may bring some temporary relief for the weekend to areas closer to the Nebraska border but this heat wave really doesn’t really let up until late next week.

Taking Action:

With temperatures 95-107 and heat indices 100-113 through the first half of next week please stay safe and limit outdoor exposure. Stay hydrated and keep your pets in mind as well. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer (more than tornadoes) so it is extremely important to stay cool especially at night. With mild temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s for most of the week, if you’re not able to cool down properly at night it will have an impact on the next day.

Rain chances remain very low for the next 8 days with all the chances isolated to at best scattered, nothing at this point is pointing to widespread rain. With that said that could change so keep checking back for updates as we continue to fine tune the rain details on a day by day basis.



As the weather pattern continues to bring clouds at night into the morning hours and a low chance for rain the heat remains strong over the area. If you’re wondering, the heat may loosen its grip a bit this weekend but if you’re wanting some actual relief you may have to wait at least a week. There are signs of more seasonal highs (closer to 90° toward the end of next week and weekend).

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds Late. Can’t rule out a few showers or even a brief t-storm this morning, most spots will remain dry. Highs in the upper 90s to around 106°. Winds SW/S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Low chance for a brief shower/storm. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Clouds early with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will range from 100-107. Winds SW 15-25 mph.

This weekend will bring a frontal boundary into the area and depending how far south it gets will determine how much of northeast KS gets a relief from the triple digits with highs in the 90s. This will be fine-tuned in the coming days but the way it’s trending, Sunday will be ‘cooler’ than Saturday. The front may also bring a few hit and miss showers/storms to the area at times which as of now will mainly be at night.

The front pushes back north to start the week so the return of triple digits for most will exist for the first half of the week before the cool down begins toward the end of the week. Uncertainty on specific timing of the front but latest models do have highs in the 80s by Saturday!

