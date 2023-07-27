SNCO Fire District 2 to receive water from Anheuser-Busch, Strathman Sales Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District 2 will receive emergency drinking water from Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sales Co. at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 28 at 110 E 10th St. in Auburn, Kan.

Officials with Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sales Co. said in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council, Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sale Co. are donating more than 2,300 cans of emergency drinking water to Shawnee County Fire District 2 as they prepare for and respond in times of crisis and long incidents at home.

Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sales Co. officials indicated with volunteers accounting for more than two-thirds of firefighters in the U.S., they are their communities’ first line of defense in a range of emergencies. This emergency drinking water donation is an essential resource to help prepare the local heroes ahead of time rather than wait for disaster to strike.

Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sales Co. noted the water was sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., which periodically pauses beer production to can clean, safe drinking for communities in times of need.

