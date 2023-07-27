SNCO District Attorney announces conviction related to July 2022 homicide

On July 27, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel...
On July 27, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A murder conviction related to a July 2022 homicide has been announced.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker.

Walker was charged in relation to the 2022 homicide of Kirk Sexton.

On July 16, 2022, authorities were called to 910 SW 8th St. in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Sexton suffering from a single gunshot wound to the throat. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed that the shooter had fled the area in a vehicle that law enforcement found abandoned the following day. The investigation also revealed the identity of the shooter was Walker. On Sept. 8, 2022, Walker was located and taken into custody by the US Marshalls in Erie, Penn. He was subsequently charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Walker was then extradited from Pennsylvania and has been held on a bond of $1,000,000 since September 2022.

District Attorney Kagay announced Thursday, after a four-day trial, a Shawnee County jury convicted Walker of Intentional Murder in the Second Degree. Walker had previously entered a guilty plea on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Walker is set for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. He will remain in custody until that date.

District Attorney Kagay said he commends the work of Deputy District Attorneys Steve Karrer and Bethany Lee for their work in prosecuting this case. He also commends the work of the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
Ryan K. Rankin
Gun shot out of moving vehicle leads to man’s DUI arrest
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
FILE
Teens arrested after Topeka traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The fair will run through Monday ending with the Kids AG Olympics.
The 2023 Riley County Fair kicks off in hot conditions
Live at Five
Live at Five
Pottawatomie Co. 4-H ambassadors Isaac Wilber and Hope Jacobs talk about their upcoming fair in...
Pottawatomie Co. Fair ready to kick off