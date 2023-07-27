SNCO District Attorney announces conviction related to July 2022 homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A murder conviction related to a July 2022 homicide has been announced.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the conviction of Emmanuel Rashad Walker.

Walker was charged in relation to the 2022 homicide of Kirk Sexton.

On July 16, 2022, authorities were called to 910 SW 8th St. in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Sexton suffering from a single gunshot wound to the throat. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed that the shooter had fled the area in a vehicle that law enforcement found abandoned the following day. The investigation also revealed the identity of the shooter was Walker. On Sept. 8, 2022, Walker was located and taken into custody by the US Marshalls in Erie, Penn. He was subsequently charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Walker was then extradited from Pennsylvania and has been held on a bond of $1,000,000 since September 2022.

District Attorney Kagay announced Thursday, after a four-day trial, a Shawnee County jury convicted Walker of Intentional Murder in the Second Degree. Walker had previously entered a guilty plea on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Walker is set for sentencing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2023. He will remain in custody until that date.

District Attorney Kagay said he commends the work of Deputy District Attorneys Steve Karrer and Bethany Lee for their work in prosecuting this case. He also commends the work of the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

