SNCO Commission approves actions for mental health facility, K9, Oakland pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a couple of actions during their Thursday, July 27, meeting.

Commissioners approved KBS Constructors to offer designs for a new mental health facility at the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center. Once the design process is complete, a guaranteed maximum project price can be determined before construction starts.

Brian Cole, Shawnee County Department of Corrections director, said even though the Larned Psychiatric Facility is available, inmates often get placed on a waiting list to receive a psychiatric evaluation to determine a person’s mental state. Usually, that takes six to seven months before the case can move forward. Once the new facility is ready, Cole expects cases to go much faster.

“Trust me when I say this is not just brick and mortar,” said Cole. “This also includes facilitating the actual program that we will have in this facility and that we have a lot of the pieces already in place. We don’t have the space or the program infrastructure.”

Also on the agenda, the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation requested the approval of a design and construction fee with Dondlinger Construction — the contracted company to build the new Oakland Aquatic Facility.

Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent said the plan is to present three designs at the next public engagement meeting and seek input.

“I think that it is important that we make sure we do everything we can for them to really understand the pros and cons of each layout and give them a feeling for what those are, and make sure they’ve got as much information as they could possibly get and then ask them what they prefer,” said Laurent.

District Attorney Mike Kagay also spoke at the meeting about a new K9 that can search and find SD cards. For example, suppose a person is being accused of child pornography crimes or child sex trafficking. In that case, the K9 can assist with a search warrant and find the scent of flash drives or SD cards that can easily be hidden because the little device might contain incriminating evidence against the accused person.

