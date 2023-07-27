Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec. find decrease in pool-goers during heat wave

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the historic heat wave continues across the area, families and campers with Shawnee County Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) are finding ways to cool off by going to pools, but SCP+R is seeing a decline in attendance.

SCP+R Aquatics Supervisor Zach Kanicki and Camp Supervisor Clay Neal cite the reason for the lack of attendance as people wishing to stay in the air conditioning indoors as temperatures go above 100 degrees.

“It does seam that when it gets hotter, people tend to stay home,” Neal said. “They stay home and find a cool place rather than be in the total heat.”

Some campers and families did still enjoy a fun Thursday at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center near Gage Park in Topeka.

“We have wanted to come [to the pool] for a while, but the weather last week did not agree with us,” Monica Adriano said. “This week, we got to come.”

Neal gave advice to those still planning on swimming during the heat wave.

“Before you go to the pool, hydrate, drink plenty of water, get a good meal to get a good lunch, some fruits and salads something cold and light that you go out, but also give you energy. When you go to the pool, you do lose a lot of energy,” Neal said.

“Listen to lifeguards. When it’s safety break, get out, rehydrate and put more sunscreen on. We also tell our kids to wear swim shirts too. That helps keep from getting sunburnt.”

Shawnee County pools and aquatic centers are open until Aug. 6, with the exception of the Rossville pool, which closes Aug. 13.

More information on Shawnee County’s pools and aquatic centers can be found HERE.

