Senators address hidden hotel fees, improve transparency for consumers

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced legislation to address hidden hotel fees and improve transparency for consumers.

Officials with the Office of Senator Moran said Moran and Klobuchar, co-chairs of the Senate Travel and Tourism Caucus and members of the Senate Commerce Committee, introduced the bipartisan Hotel Fees Transparency Act. This legislation will improve transparency for consumers by requiring anyone advertising a hotel room and short-term rental to clearly show up front the final price a customer will pay to book lodging.

“High prices are forcing Kansans to account for all their expenses, and they should not need to guess how much they will end up paying for a hotel room,” said Sen. Moran. “This commonsense legislation requires hotels and other short-term lodging providers to display and advertise the total price of their room, so Kansans can be certain that the listed price is what they will pay at check out.”

“Too often, Americans making reservations online are being met with hidden fees that make it difficult to compare prices and understand the true cost of an overnight stay,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This bipartisan legislation would help improve transparency so that travelers can make informed decisions.”

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act is supported by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

