RCPD search for stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating a stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan, Kan.
Officials with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) stated on their Daily News that officers filed a report for theft around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the 800 block of Fremont St. A 50-year-old man reported that his black Switz Cruz motorized bicycle was stolen.
RCPD officials indicated the motorized bicycle was worth about $500.
RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.