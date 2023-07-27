RCPD search for stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan

Officials with the Riley County Police Department stated on their Daily News that officers...
Officials with the Riley County Police Department stated on their Daily News that officers filed a report for theft of a motorized bicycle around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the 800 block of Fremont St.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating a stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) stated on their Daily News that officers filed a report for theft around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the 800 block of Fremont St. A 50-year-old man reported that his black Switz Cruz motorized bicycle was stolen.

RCPD officials indicated the motorized bicycle was worth about $500.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
Ryan K. Rankin
Gun shot out of moving vehicle leads to man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Teens arrested after Topeka traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen gun
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back to School 2023
FILE
Great Bend man perishes after truck blows tire along Highway 24

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
Police on Thursday were investigating an estimated $30,000 in vandalism at the site of the...
Police investigating $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka
Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of...
Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars
Officials with Anheuser-Busch and Strathman Sales Co. said in partnership with the National...
SNCO Fire District 2 to receive water from Anheuser-Busch, Strathman Sales Co.