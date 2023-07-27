RCPD search for stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is investigating a stolen motorized bicycle in Manhattan, Kan.

Officials with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) stated on their Daily News that officers filed a report for theft around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the 800 block of Fremont St. A 50-year-old man reported that his black Switz Cruz motorized bicycle was stolen.

RCPD officials indicated the motorized bicycle was worth about $500.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

