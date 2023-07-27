Pottawatomie Co. Fair ready to kick off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County fairs are heating up around our area.

Jefferson, Riley and Nemaha counties’ fairs are all taking place this week; Jackson and Shawnee counties were last week; and next week, it’s Pottawatomie County’s turn.

4-H ambassadors Hope Jacobs and Isaac Wilber visited Eye on NE Kansas tell us about it.

The Pottawatomie Co. Fair takes place Aug. 3 thru 6 in Onaga.

Highlights include a ranch rodeo at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3; the Kraft Rodeo at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and 5; a parade at 1 p.m. Aug. 6; and a performance by 4-H dancers at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 4.

You can find the full schedule here.

