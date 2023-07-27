Police investigate $30,000 vandalism at Burlington Coat Factory site in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Thursday were investigating vandalism that caused an estimated $30,000 in damage to a west Topeka construction site.

Authorities said police responded to the vandalism call shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday at the former Slumberland Furniture store location at 1800 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The building is being renovated for a new location for Burlington Coat Factory.

Police spokeswoman Rosie Nichols said preliminary estimates from responding officers indicated the vandalism caused approximately $30,000 in damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or Topeka police at 785-368-9551. Tips also may be left via email at telltpd@topeka.org.

