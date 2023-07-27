One taken to hospital Wednesday after rear-end crash on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in west Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 just west of the S.W. Wanamaker off-ramp.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic rear-ended a 2018 Toyota Highlander that was slowing for traffic.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Joe Garcia Webster, 26, of Hutchinson, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Webster wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota, Tonya Lynn McGough, 58, of Topeka, was reported uninjured. The patrol said McGough was wearing her seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

