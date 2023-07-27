Medical expert offers advice on keeping cool in extreme summer heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ”Right now let’s drink a lot of water, Gatorade and something like that because it’s hot right now,” said Fernando Benitez of Stauffer Lawn & Landscape.

People working outside in Northeast Kansas are battling extreme temperatures expected to last through several days.

Numbers reaching triple digits, made worse by high humidity.

“That goes along with the heat index. If it’s 95 and the humidity is 80%, it feels like 103. It definitely makes you feel like its hotter. That kind of blanket effect feeling will make you sweat more, which will make you prone to dehydration, and it will be more difficult to cool down your body through sweating,” said Dr. James Herrin of the Topeka ER and Hospital.

Dr. Herrin said there are some effective methods to keep your temp down.

“If you’re gonna go out, if you have to go out whenever it’s hot, especially the hottest part of the day, limiting your exposure. Going out for an hour, coming back inside cooling off, getting hydrated then going back outside. For the people who have to be outside and stay outside, the best thing I can tell you to do is hydrate as much as you can and rest whenever you can. Get in the shade if you start to feel too hot.”

Dr. Herrin said its vital to listen to your body.

It will only get worse cause it’s gonna get hotter as the summer goes on. Over the next month, we’ll probably see our highest temperatures and the biggest thing you can do is protect yourself. So if you start to feel bad, or if you are getting light-headed, shorter breath, nauseous, you need to definitely get out of whatever situation you’re in.”

