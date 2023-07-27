Marysville gets ready for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Communities across the country are ready to stand together against crime through National Night Out events.

Marysville is among them. Marysville Police Officer Anne Escalante visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at their plans.

Officer Escalante said MPD Chief Matt Simpson and Lt. Anthony Escalante are the main organizers of the community’s events. As part of the celebration, they will highlight Women in Policing. They have invited law enforcement agencies, in particular, Alcohol Beverage Control, KBI and FBI to send their female officers or agents to showcase who women are involved in law enforcement.

National Night Out events in Marysville will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Marysville City Park. Activities expected include free swimming, live music, food vendors, games, Big Wheels on Broadway, KS Children’s Discovery Center Mobile Museum, and a visit from Willie the Wildcat.

