K-State legend helping recruit Junction City’s Michael Boganowski

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most coveted players in the state in Michael Boganowski, Darren Sproles is getting in the mix.

Sproles tweeted out his recruitment pitch Wednesday morning:

KState has big plans @mboganowski45 be the future of the Wildcats! #EMAW — Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) July 26, 2023

Then, Boganowski replied to him with some thinking emojis:

13 Sports caught up with the star linebacker after he went on visits to Kansas and K-State. Boganowski has yet to say when he’ll announce his commitment but stick with 13 Sports for the latest.

