K-State legend helping recruit Junction City’s Michael Boganowski

Junction City linebacker Michael Boganowski (#11) against Wichita South
Junction City linebacker Michael Boganowski (#11) against Wichita South(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most coveted players in the state in Michael Boganowski, Darren Sproles is getting in the mix.

Sproles tweeted out his recruitment pitch Wednesday morning:

Then, Boganowski replied to him with some thinking emojis:

13 Sports caught up with the star linebacker after he went on visits to Kansas and K-State. Boganowski has yet to say when he’ll announce his commitment but stick with 13 Sports for the latest.

