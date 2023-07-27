K-State legend helping recruit Junction City’s Michael Boganowski
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most coveted players in the state in Michael Boganowski, Darren Sproles is getting in the mix.
Sproles tweeted out his recruitment pitch Wednesday morning:
KState has big plans @mboganowski45 be the future of the Wildcats! #EMAW— Darren Sproles (@DarrenSproles) July 26, 2023
Then, Boganowski replied to him with some thinking emojis:
July 26, 2023
13 Sports caught up with the star linebacker after he went on visits to Kansas and K-State. Boganowski has yet to say when he’ll announce his commitment but stick with 13 Sports for the latest.
