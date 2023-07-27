K-State graduate to attend law school with support from honor society fellowship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University graduate will attend law school with support from an honor society fellowship.

Kansas State University officials said graduate Austin Kruse, Topeka, has been awarded an $8,500 fellowship by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, which will be used to attend law school at Northwestern University.

“Receiving this fellowship has been an immense honor, and I’m so grateful to be able to have my academic and extracurricular achievement recognized by the national Phi Kappa Phi organization,” said Kruse. “Law school has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and being awarded this fellowship will help alleviate some of the financial stress that comes along with pursuing that dream.”

K-State officials indicated Kruse graduated from K-State in May 2023 with a degree in philosophy and political science, minors in leadership studies and history and a primary texts certificate. He is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi fellowship.

K-State officials said the fellowship’s selection process is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letter of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

“Phi Kappa Phi is our nation’s oldest ‘all-disciplines’ honor society, so we celebrate both Austin winning this fellowship and his visible commitment to multidisciplinarity,” said Justin Kastner, past president of K-State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter and professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology.

According to K-State officials, Kruse’s involvement on campus included serving as editor-in-chief of Live Ideas undergraduate journal, fundraising committee member for the pre-law ambassadors, student review board member for the judicial branch of the Student Governing Association, and learning assistant for the Law and Society CAT Community. He also participated in the Model United Nations program and served as both an undergraduate research assistant and a teaching assistant.

Kruse graduated summa cum laude and received other honors during his time at K-State, including Judicial Branch 2023 Member of the Year from Student Governing Association and the Distinguished University Scholar and Swogger scholarships. He was also active off campus, serving as an administrative clerk at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, an LSAT course instructor for the UFM Community Learning Center, a legislative monitor at Braden Heidner Lowe & Associates and the Kansas delegate at Henry Clay Center’s 2021 College Student Congress.

A graduate of Seaman High School, Kruse is the son of Paula and Shannon Kruse, Topeka. He will begin his studies at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law in fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.