If it is too hot for you, it is far too hot for your pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topekans take care of themselves while continuing to face the extreme heat, it is also important that they tend to the needs of their pets.

“Making sure that there is a lot of shade, a lot of options for shade, and cool water is always available,” said Emi Griess. “So you might be changing out water a little more than you regularly would. Keep it in the shade, just giving them somewhere to go that’s out of the direct sunlight and that they can stay hydrated is the most important thing.”

The summer months are extra hard on your pets.

Helping Hands Communications Coordinator, Emi Griess, said if your pets enjoy the water, the pool could provide them some relief.

“So, some dogs love the water. Getting them in cool water or covered in cool water, like if they like the hose as well, can be a good way to keep them cool when theyre outside,” said Griess. “Just always be really cautious if you have a pool that is deep enough that they can’t stand. It can be a danger too if you’re not out there to watch them around it. "

If your pets do not like the water, don’t fret. There are other options.

Allow your pets to come inside, cool down, and be sure to keep an eye on them.

Heat exhaustion and heat strokes happen quicker than you think.

“Dogs are a lot smaller than us and again if they have any other issue that exacerbated that it can be fatal,” exclaimed Griess. “So be really careful if you see any signs if your dog cant stop panting, they cant get up, you need to contact a vet and get them there immediately.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.