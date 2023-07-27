HVAC replacement project underway at Topeka’s City Hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The HVAC replacement project is underway at Topeka’s City Hall.

City of Topeka officials said the HVAC project calls for the replacement of the existing and aging HVAC system serving City Hall, located at 215 SE 7th ST., and the adjacent Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The project was approved by Topeka’s Governing Body at the Nov. 15, 2022, City Council Meeting.

According to City of Topeka officials, in order to keep City Hall open with minimal disruptions to visitors and city staff, the project is slated to occur in three phases, with the first phase underway. The first phase has closed the third floor and basement of City Hall, resulting in the relocation of multiple city departments and divisions. The first and second floors, as well as the TPAC and Municipal Court side of the building currently remain fully open to the public.

City of Topeka officials said the following City departments and divisions have recently relocated to the city’s Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison St.

City Manager’s Office

Contracts and Procurement (Purchasing)

Finance

Legal

City of Topeka officials indicated City departments and divisions that remain at City Hall include:

City Clerk

City Communications

City Council Office

Community Engagement

Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Office

Human Resources

Mayor’s Office

Municipal Court (TPAC side of Building)

Probation

Prosecution

City of Topeka officials noted the HVAC replacement project is estimated to be completed in 2024. City leadership appreciates the patience of visitors and staff during the construction period.

