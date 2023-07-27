Filipina teachers thrilled to join USD 501 & promote cultural diversity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 school district has some new teachers for the 2023 - 2024 school year, and both say they are excited to promote cultural diversity.

Shelamie Santillan and Missi May Flores will join USD 501 because the pair heard good things about 501′s cultural diversity. Both Flores and Santillan have a Filipina background.

“I can see that this is a diverse district. As a cultural exchange teacher, it is an opportunity for me to promote awareness of cultural diversity,” said Flores. “I think it will be good to introduce that at that early age.”

Cherryl Delacruz, a high school math teacher at College Prep Academy and secondary math consultant for the district, was acting as a mentor for the two teachers and told 13 NEWS Topeka Public Schools created a partnership with Filipino teachers in the Philippines to recruit them to teach in America and that is how Delacruz was recruited into Topeka Public Schools.

“About 15 years ago, I was only looking for ‘a greener pasture’ to help my family financially,” said Delacruz. “There was an opportunity that came because a lot of districts from the United States, I am talking about a lot, like plenty of districts went to the Philippines to recruit teachers in critical areas like science, math, and special education, and so I grabbed that opportunity, and when I started teaching here, this became home. I have had several chances to teach in other countries and go back to the Philippines, but Topeka became home for me.”

Delacruz said Santillan and Flores are highly qualified, outstanding teachers that underwent a licensing process to teach in Kansas. She had some advice to share with the new teachers: the transition will be challenging, yet an entire system of people is here to help.

“Transition is going to be a little difficult. However, we have tons of support and a system of support here at Topeka Public Schools,” said Delacruz. “School level, classroom level, district level; you have everything you need. Please reach out to your principal, your coaches, [and] your co-teachers, they are always going to be there, and to the district, they are always going to be there for you and to help you. Relationship building is essential in this profession. Building positive relationships with your students, teachers, families, and other staff members will take you a long way.”

According to Delacruz, USD 501 has approximately 30 Filipino teachers in the district.

The two teachers are initially from the Philippines, but both traveled from Minnesota after Flores previously taught at a Minnesota school during the 2022 - 2023 school year.

“When [Flores] applied here at Topeka Public Schools, I shared it with my friend ‘Shela’ [Shelamie], and she is also interested in knowing that it is a diverse district. I told her, ‘There are a lot of Filipinos there,’ and we are so excited to be a part of the district, so then she applied as well, and then we moved here together,” said Flores.

Santillan said she would feel homesick. But she views joining the USD 501 district as an adventure, a chance to make new friends, learn new things, and see new places. Although Santillan wanted to ask the parents to help her out now and then, rest assured she will care for their children.

“Your children are in good hands,” said Santillan. “Your children are my children. Please know that I feel you. I have children too. So, I need your partnership with me. So, when I call you, please be there. So, when I am going to text you, please answer so that we have good communication for the development, for the welfare of your children. I will love them as my own.”

Santillan and Flores will teach a third-grade class at USD 501′s Ross Elementary for the upcoming year. The USD 501 2023 - 2024 school year starts the second week of August (August 8-9). Preschoolers’ first day of school will be Monday, August 17.

