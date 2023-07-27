Disturbance between neighbors lands Topeka man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A disturbance between neighbors lands a Topeka man behind bars.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a 61-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance in northern Shawnee County.

According to officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of NE 39th St. for a disturbance between neighbors. During the investigation, it was discovered that Kevin S. Holloway, 61, of Topeka, had been previously given a no trespass order for that residence.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated Holloway was placed in custody. During the search, illegal narcotics were located.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Holloway was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Criminal trespass

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office officials noted this incident is still under investigation.

