Crews respond to report of woman being shocked by power line in southeast Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of a woman who had been shocked by a power line early Thursday near the 2100 block of S.E. 30th Street in southeast Topeka.(Source: MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a woman who had been shocked by a power line early Thursday in southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 4:40 a.m. Thursday near the 2100 block of S.E. 30th, behind a shopping center. The location was near S.E. 30th and California Avenue.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of injuries.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

