Crews extinguish large brush fire early Thursday south of downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a large, smoky brush fire early Thursday just south of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. in an open area south of S.E. 18th and Madison.

Authorities said first-arriving crews found flames and smoke coming from the brush pile.

At least four tanker-trucks brought water for crews to spray on the blaze, as there were no fire hydrants in the immediate area.

The location where the brush fire occurred also was known to be an area where homeless people have been staying, authorities said.

Several other brush fires previously have been reported in the same area.

No injuries were reported in Thursday’s blaze and the damage was confined to the brush pile, which officials said likely would continue to smolder during the day on Thursday.

Additional details, including the cause of the brush fire, weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

