Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother

The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri. (Source: KWTX)
By Joe Ashley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas zoo says a baby giraffe has died just days after its mother.

According to the Cameron Park Zoo, its team is grieving after the death of a baby Masai giraffe named Zuri.

The zoo announced Zuri’s death over the weekend. The team said she died just about a week after her mother, Penelope.

“The Cameron Park Zoo staff is deeply saddened by the loss of Zuri,” a spokesperson for the zoo shared.

Zookeepers said they were transitioning Zuri to a milk formula while having her connect with another female giraffe named Jenny in the herd.

Zuri’s development was being monitored by veterinarians and staff, according to the zoo.

“We appreciate the continued support of the community in this difficult time,” the zoo shared.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Zuri’s cause of death. Staff said it will also have an independent review done.

The results will take several weeks, zoo officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hane Bee, a fruit drink and yogurt cafe, and Crispy Co., a seasoned french fry and chicken wing...
Two new businesses set to open together
Two people were transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 11:30 p.m....
Failure to yield to police vehicle lands two in hospital following crash
FILE
Jayhawk offensive lineman charged following threats at Football Complex
TPD officials said as a result of the investigation, Raymundo A. Martinez, 36, of Topeka, was...
Topeka man arrested for burglary at Calhoun’s Jewelers
FILE
No arrests made in fatal Butler Co. hit-and-run, suspect named

Latest News

Sunday Forecast - clipped version
The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness.
Jury convicts Green Bay woman of killing, dismembering former boyfriend
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Taylor Schabusiness.
Wisconsin woman found guilty of murder, dismemberment