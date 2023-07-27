The 2023 Riley County Fair kicks off in hot conditions

The fair will run through Monday ending with the Kids AG Olympics.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 27, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Fair kicked off today in brutal conditions.

As the 2023 fair got underway safety under the sun was the most important thing.

“Riley County EMS is going to be here all evening and they’re going to have bottled water available and we’ve got fans going we’ve got people watering down their hogs, their sheep, you can see behind me they’re washing their hogs, and trying to keep them cool so they’re being taken very good care of and the animal welfare is number one for all these kids cause they invested a lot of time and money in them and we want to make sure we treat them correctly,” said Gary Fike, county extension director for Riley County.

“The heat’s something that we’re going to have to deal with this year more than in past years. You know it is July it is Kansas so it’s going to be warm just a little warmer than we want,” said Fike.

Even in the heat, the community is excited for this year’s fair.

“The county fair is a culmination of the years projects for a lot of these 4-H members and they spent in some cases the case steers or breeding heifers 9 to 10 months preparing for this day kids that have been doing photography and rocketry and all the other projects so this gives them the opportunity to showcase their talents to a qualified judge,” said Fike.

“One of the biggest things and I want to play this up a little bit because a lot of our kids just enjoy getting to know kids from other clubs and stuff and of course, the carnival is exciting for them once the shows are over in the evening they can go to the carnival but we got the Kaw Valley Rodeo 3 nights in a row big PRCA rodeo and right here in Manhattan Kansas this is a great event it will draw a big crowd every night,” said Fike.

