YWCA of NE Kansas celebrates Women of Excellence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA of Northeast Kansas is again teaming with area employers to honor outstanding women leaders.

The 35th annual “Women of Excellence” honorees were just announced. Allison Marker with the YW visited Eye on NE Kansas to share how people can join in celebrating the honorees.

Marker said 25 women were nominated by their employers for their achievements in the workplace and in their communities. They’ll all be honored at a gala event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 23 at The Beacon, 420 SW 9th St. The evening will include dinner, a silent auction, music, and more, with five of the honorees chosen for special recognition.

Tickets are available at https://WOE2023.givesmart.com.

Watch the interview to hear why Marker says the event is so important.

This year’s class of honorees are: Misty Bosch-Hastings, Topeka Rescue Mission; Jane Brown, Aetna Better Health Of Kansas; Veronica Byrd, Parents As Teachers; Paige Caudle, CoreFirst Bank & Trust; Kaylee Champagne, Schwerdt Contract Interiors; Miranda Chavez-Hazim, Mad Marketing and Hazim Happenings; Aimee Copp-Hasty, Valeo Behavioral Health Care; Lisa Davis, New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church; Lauren Edelman, Washburn University; Kayla Fay, Envista Credit Union; Nicki Flanagan, Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of Kansas; Jackie Fox, HTK Architects; Wendy Guerra-Garcia, Topeka Habitat For Humanity; Rhonda Harris, Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority and Women Business Development; Tracy Jepson, Kantex Financial & Flying Fish Divers; Jacquline Morales, Security Benefit; Danielle Norwood, KMAJ-FM Majic 107.7; Julia Richardson, Sunflower Community Inc.; Sara Roberts, Kansas Insurance Department; Jessica Savard, Advisors Excel; Kayla Schadegg, My Gym Topeka; Danielle Twemlow, Stormont Vail Health and Topeka Public Schools Parents As Teachers; Christina Valdivia-Alcala, Tonantzin Society and Topeka City Council; Val Vandersluis, KTWU; Ebony White, Inspire and Company.

